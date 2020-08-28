Hit-and-run victim in critical condition; suspect in custody

Belton Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that has left an 82-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers say Destiny Wolbrueck hit the man in the 400 block of West Loop 121 Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. and continued driving.

The officers say their investigation led them to arrest Wolbrueck on charges of failure to stop and render aid and a tampering or fabricating evidence. They also arrested another person for a drug charge at the same time.

Both are in the Bell County Jail pending formal charges.

