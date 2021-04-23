Hit the links at Topgolf Waco!

WACO, Texas – Topgolf Waco is now open, and it’s the first of its kind in Texas!

This open-air venue is looking forward to welcoming guests, particularly after the Waco community was able to experience a taste of Topgolf following the transformation of Baylor’s McLane Stadium into a Topgolf live pop-up event.

The Waco location is located at 2301 Creekview Drive, and is the 12th venue in the state of Texas (the home of Topgolf), and the 62nd venue in the U.S. The venue includes 30 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted with Toptracer technology for people to partake in fan-favorite games – such as Angry Birds by Topgolf and Jewel Jam – and play virtual golf courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.

The Waco venue is the latest open-air, innovative venue, following in-design concept and layout of the Augusta and Chattanooga venues – which were introduced in 2020. As an open-air venue, Waco features backyard-style lawn areas and a nine-hole mini golf course. The venue will feature a chef-driven food and beverage menu served in outdoor hitting bays.

Reservations are available seven days out for guests to book prior to visiting the venue, but walk-ins are welcome.