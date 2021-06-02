Hole in Killeen roadway leads to closure

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department has received a report about some possible damage to the bridge on Little Nolan Road, near the Cunningham intersection.

A hole in the roadway on the bridge has led to the Streets Department for the City of Killeen closing the road.

The department says travelers should avoid the area and find alternate routes. Access to Little Nolan Road west of the bridge is via W.S. Young Drive and Cunningham Road. Access to Little Nolan Road east of the bridge is through Stan Schlueter Loop.

Sources: Killeen Police Department, City of Killeen