Holiday Decorating Contest underway in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – If anyone in Copperas Cove likes to look festive for the holidays, they can win an award for their creativity!

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) has announced its 2019 Holiday Decorating Contest! Eligible entries are residential displays within the City limits of Copperas Cove, and are decorated tastefully in the spirit of the holidays.

Nominations will be accepted through December 11. KCCB commission members will serve as judges, and the winners will be announced on December 16.

The top three winners in each category will be awarded a certificate, as well as receive a sign for their yard.

To enter the contest, you can email nominations to Roxanne Flores-Achmad at kccb@copperascovetx.gov, complete with name, address, and phone number as follows:

Category 1 – Static Displays: Email name, phone number and address, along with 1–2 daytime and nighttime pictures, to kccb@copperascovetx.gov.

Category 2 – Lights in Motion to Music: Email name, phone number and address to kccb@copperascovetx.gov; Judging will take place by viewing each nomination on the evening of December 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m., so ensure displays are on that evening.

Questions regarding the contest should be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4242.

Source: Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful