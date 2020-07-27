Holland resident wins $1 million on a scratch-off ticket

AUSTIN, Texas- A Holland resident has become a millionaire.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Money.

The ticket was purchased at Guy’s Quick Stop, located at 100 S. Franklin St., in Holland.

This was the last of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Money offers more than $107.8 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.