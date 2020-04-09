HOLT CAT hiring for Waco location

WACO, Texas – The Caterpillar Equipment and Engine dealer for South, Central, North and Northeast Texas will be hiring for positions necessary to open HOLT Manufacturing.

The new HOLT CAT facility will open in May, and is located in the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant on Texas Central Parkway in Waco.

The Waco location will be hiring manufacturing technicals, welders, fabricators and analysts. HOLT CAT offers a benefits package that is comprehensive, affordable and flexible to help employees plan for their future.

They offer health, dental and vision benefits, as well as a 401(k) and profit-sharing plan, holidays and generous paid time off.

HOLT CAT believes in an honest day’s work and commending those that are willing to put their time, effort and talent into providing excellent service to their customers.

HOLT CAT and HOLT Manufacturing are hiring:



• Component technicians

• Manufacturing technicians

• Manufacturing weld fabricators and finishers

• Quality control specialist

• Planning analyst

• Section Manager



For a complete list of positions and to apply online, interested applicants can

visit www.holtcat.com/careers.

To stay up-to-date on HOLT CAT’s latest activity visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HOLTCAT/