Home Delivered Meals for Seniors Impacted by COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 25 that Texas has received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults.

Funding in the amount $304,295 was allocated to the Central Texas Area Agencies on Aging for seniors residing in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba Counties.

The home delivered meals are for seniors age 60 and older impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information on concerning Home Delivered Meals in Central Texas, you can contact:

• Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging 1-800-994-4000 or 979-595-2806 Ext. 5

Counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington)

• Capital Area Agency on Aging 1-888-622-9111 or 512-916-6054

Counties: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson

• Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging 1-855-937-2372 or 254-292-1855

Counties: Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan

Seniors requesting Home Delivered Meals should contact Hill Country Community Action at 866-372-5167 x 227 or 325-372-5167 x227 to begin the intake process.