Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Home Delivered Meals for Seniors Impacted by COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 25 that Texas has received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults.

Funding in the amount $304,295 was allocated to the Central Texas Area Agencies on Aging for seniors residing in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba Counties.

The home delivered meals are for seniors age 60 and older impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.   

For additional information on concerning Home Delivered Meals in Central Texas, you can contact:

• Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging 1-800-994-4000 or 979-595-2806 Ext. 5 
Counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington)

• Capital Area Agency on Aging 1-888-622-9111 or 512-916-6054 
Counties: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson

• Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging 1-855-937-2372 or 254-292-1855 
Counties: Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan

Seniors requesting Home Delivered Meals should contact Hill Country Community Action at 866-372-5167 x 227 or 325-372-5167 x227 to begin the intake process. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44