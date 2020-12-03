Home destroyed, four displaced in Chalk Bluff fire

Firefighters say high winds were a factor in a fire that destroyed a large single story brick home in Chalk Bluff early Thursday morning, carrying the flames from a garage where it started over into the attic of the home.

Fire units from Lacy Lakeview, Elm Mott, Ross, Bellmead and Gholson responded to the call that came in about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighter arriving on the scene at 117 Lost Oaks Drive found the home fully involved.

All four occupants of the house had gotten out safely by the time firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

A Lacy Lakeview Fire Department spokesman said the fire started in the garage and rapidly spread.

Because of the wind and high flames, occupants of neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution, though the other houses were not damaged.

One vehicle in the garage was destroyed and another parked in the driveway was damaged.

Water had to be brought to the scene in tankers to fight the flames.

The McLennan County Fire Corps was on the scene to provide rehab and support for the firefighters who remained on the scene checking for hot spots through mid day Thursday.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.