Home security video traps car burglar

Temple police report that security camera video supplied by a victim led to the identification and arrest of a car burglar.

Tuesday afternoon at 2:45 police were called to the 100 block of King Avenue on a complaint of a vehicle burglary.

The victim told police the vehicle had been broken into and a handgun was taken.

The victim provided video that showed the suspect, with investigators later identifying the man in the video as 24-year-old Camron Lancaster.

Police later located him at a residence in the 900 block of North 8th Street and took him into custody.

Lancaster was also found to have two outstanding warrants out of the Belton Police Department.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Thursday morning.