Homeowner sets trap for suspected thief, one arrested.

An electrician doing work in a McLennan County home has been arrested, accused of taking cash, jewelry and ammunition from the home.

Arlan Edward Reber was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of theft under $30,000 and theft from the elderly and posted bond and was released Thursday.

The Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation while the suspect was still at the victim’s home.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim found 17 pieces of jewelry missing from the master bedroom of the home after electricians had been working their May 30.

Knowing that one of them would be returning the next day, the victim placed several pieces of jewelry out in plain view in his son’s room, along with $200.00 in twenty dollar bills, for which he had recorded the serial numbers.

A few hours later, the victim went out and looked through the windows of the worker’s truck and saw a box of .223 ammunition he believed to have been taken from his ammo closet.

He called the sheriff to file a theft report with deputies arriving while Reber was still there.

The affidavit stated that a search of the truck turned up some of the twenty dollar bills with serial numbers that matched those recorded, several pieces of jewelry, a plastic storage bin with more ammunition, and two medication bottles belonging to occupants of the home.

A search of the area in the home where Reber had his tools located turned up two necklaces believed taken from the victim’s closet.

The affidavit stated that Reber then agreed to let deputies take him to his home and more jewelry was retrieved.

The affidavit stated that while most of the property was recovered, $950 worth of jewelry was not found.

Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson issued an arrest warrant for Reber who was then arrested.