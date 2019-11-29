Homestead Heritage shares culture in annual fair

WACO, Texas – Homestead Heritage opened their 32nd annual fair Friday to share their way of life.

Homestead Heritage is a Christian-based community in Waco which values sustainability, simplicity and self-sufficiency.

“We do want to exemplify what – the life we have, it’s really great,” says Homestead Woodwork Instructor Stan Beckworth. “It’s hard in a short amount of time to explain how wonderful it is to live with a group of people that have decided to honor one another.”

The community showcased their way of life by showing people how to make everyday items themselves. There were workshops to make anything from headbands to brooms.

In another way to show off the products their community members make, a shop was open for a more natural feeling on Black Friday.

“We want to bring people back in contact with concrete reality,” says Minister Daniel Anz. “We want to work with the essentials.”

The community is proud of their way of life, and the fair is a way to showcase it to their neighbors.

“This is a wonderful life. Our kids feel it. We love it. We absolutely love it. The relationships, the work we do, and we do everything we can to share it with others,” says Anz. “It’s just amazing when you see people come we’ve never even met before come and learn how to make a spoon or work with – it does something to them.”

The fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.