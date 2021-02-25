Hometown Bakery gives back to local plumbers

WACO, Texas – A Waco bakery has decided one good deed deserves another.

The Hometown Bakery put out a spread Thursday morning for the men and women of Ryberg Plumbing.

The owner says she saw all the hard work the Ryberg team has been doing to take care of people with burst pipes and other problems, and she wanted to give them a home-cooked meal.







“Well in the past couple of weeks….have been so horrible for everybody – and, you know, they work 24 hours a day to get everybody going. So I just thought they deserved something extra,” says Diane Nowlain, of Hometown Bakery.

Diane says the Hometown Bakery food truck did not venture out during the snow and ice – but it did spend Thursday at the Waco Furniture Warehouse.