HONDO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for three victim minors Lucas Wright, Ariana Wright, and Jonathon Wright.

Lucas Wright is a white 9-year-old boy, with brown hair, 4’5″ feet tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has hazel eyes.

Ariana Wright is a white 8-year-old girl, with brown hair, 4’5″ feet tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has hazel eyes.

Jonathon Wright is a white 11-year-old boy, with brown hair, 4’8″ feet tall, weighs 80 lbs, and has brown eyes.

All three children were last seen at 3:45 p.m. wearing all green outerwear near County Road 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo on Monday.

The suspect in their abduction is 40-year-old Jonathan Wright, last seen wearing an all-green jacket, according to Texas DPS.

Anyone with information can call (830) 741-6153 to report information to the sheriff’s office.