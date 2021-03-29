Honoring Trooper Chad Walker

Tributes began pouring in after the Texas DPS announced that he is being kept on life support so his organs can give others the gift of life.

The Waco Police Department called him a true hero. The department also sent its thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and co-workers.

Some people talk about their heroes, others are those heroes. Trooper Walker, you are that hero sir! The Thoughts and prayers of the Waco Police Department are still with you, your family, friends, and co-workers. pic.twitter.com/FsFfDoGN3J — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) March 29, 2021

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association offered its condolences, as well. The group saluted Trooper Walker for his selfless sacrifice to ensure public safety.

From all of us @FWPOA, we extend our most sincere condolences and prayers to the family of Trooper Chad Walker and his colleagues. We salute Trooper Walker for his selfless sacrifice to ensure public safety in the State of Texas. https://t.co/Z0gh3XLuSu — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) March 29, 2021

Tennesee’s Highway Patrol officers expressed their condolences through a tweet.

We are deeply saddened to share the following news on Texas State Trooper Chad Walker. Please join us in praying for Trooper Walker, his family, friends and the men and women of the Texas Department of Public Safety. We offer our most sincere condolences. 🙏🏻 @TxDPS @THP_Colonel https://t.co/NKmLxK78bx — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) March 29, 2021

As did the Louisiana State Police department.

During this time, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of @TxDPS Trooper Chad Walker as well as our brothers and sisters with Texas DPS. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/jLfZCzaVC1 — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) March 29, 2021

