Honoring Trooper Chad Walker

Tributes began pouring in after the Texas DPS announced that he is being kept on life support so his organs can give others the gift of life.
The Waco Police Department called him a true hero. The department also sent its thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and co-workers.
The Fort Worth Police Officers Association offered its condolences, as well. The group saluted Trooper Walker for his selfless sacrifice to ensure public safety.
Tennesee’s Highway Patrol officers expressed their condolences through a tweet.
As did the Louisiana State Police department.
We at FOX44 would also like to share condolences to the family of Trooper Walker and the Texas Department of Public Safety.