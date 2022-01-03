MADISON COUNTY, Texas – One horse is dead and another is wounded from gunshots.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Sunday from the area of Greenbriar Road and Hendrix Lane. When authorities arrived, one horse was found dead and another horse was fatally wounded.

Both horses had apparent gunshot wounds – one to the head and the other to the neck.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office