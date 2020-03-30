Hospitals Implement Strategies To Tackle COVID-19

GATESVILLE, Texas – March 30th marks National Doctors Day – a day dedicated to honoring professionals for their contributions.

Doctors across the country have done a lot to protect us during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as implementing new strategies – one way is through telehealth. This is done when patients and doctors communicate either through phone or video conferencing.

“They would be able to talk to each other like they were sitting in a room. Of course, we can’t listen to their heart and lungs. But we can look at them, make sure that they’re doing okay,” says Diedra Wuenschel, a Medical Doctor at Coryell Medical.

Wuenschel says patients appreciate this method because they are understanding of social distancing.

But for those who do come into the hospital, there are procedures to stop the spread of the virus.

“Every employee and patient is screened prior to coming into the building. Their temperature is checked. And they’re asked about their symptoms before entering the building,” says Wuenschel.

As of March 30th, there is only one case of the virus in Coryell County. If this number rises, doctors say they plan to have a separate wing in the hospital to deal with patients.