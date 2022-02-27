AXTELL, Texas — A group of professional wrestlers made their way to Axtell Sunday to help raise money for the Ricky Roberts Memorial Scholarship.

Heart of Texas Wrestling does fundraisers and events across Central Texas.



“That’s what we really like to associate ourselves with are some of the better causes and things like that are going on in our Central Texas communities,” event promoter Henry Witt III said.

Ricky Roberts was a MCC police officer and a 1990 graduate of Axtell High School. He passed away over the summer due to Covid-19.

His sister Lacy Hollingsworth decided to keep his memory alive with a scholarship.

To raise money for that scholarship, she and Witt decided to bring Wrestle Bowl to Axtell.



“Axtell is a little bitty community, and we don’t have a lot of activities around here that aren’t like school sports and different things like that,” Hollingsworth said. “So we just thought this would be fun.”

The wrestlers traveled from both Texas and around the world.

The scholarship will go to an Axtell senior who shows similar characteristics to Roberts. His family says he loved and served like Jesus.



“A senior that will embody the spirit that Ricky had in service to others,” Hollingsworth said. “That’s what we want to do with this scholarship and help some student to be able to go to college.”

Seeing people show up in support of the scholarship means a lot to Hollingsworth.



“It just it means so much to me that our community would get together in this way,” Hollingsworth said.