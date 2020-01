Temple, Texas- A Temple home was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning.

At 11:20 am Temple Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 4303 Hopi Trail.

Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house. There were no occupants home at the time of the incident, and no reported injuries.

The fire was called under control at 12:02 pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.