Houston murder suspect held in McLennan County Jail

A Waco man is being held on a million dollars bond on a capital murder charge out of Houston.

Devion Michael Hurtado had actually been arrested back on November 20 on some local charges, but was served with the capital murder charge while already in jail Monday.

Hurtado is listed as one of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in his apartment back on November 4 who were believed to be from Waco.

A total of four men were being sought in the case.

The victim was 22-year-Ka’Darian Smith who was shot at 2850 Fannin in Houston,

The Houston PD Homicide Division reports patrol officers responded to a shooting after the apartment complex concierge reported a resident had been shot.

Two friends of Smith arrived at the scene, saying he had called them to report being shot.

The concierge let the friends go up to the apartment, where they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The friends then brought him to the first floor so he could be transported to Ben Taub General Hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Once there, Smith was pronounced dead.