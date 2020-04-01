How are professional preppers responding to COVID-19?

One of the big surprises about the COVID-19 pandemic has been the “panic buying” many people took part in.
This got FOX44’s Brian Glenn thinking about how professional preppers are responding to the outbreak. You can see more in the video above.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
One of the big surprises about the COVID-19 pandemic has been the “panic buying” many people took part in.
This got FOX44’s Brian Glenn thinking about how professional preppers are responding to the outbreak. You can see more in the video above.