How COVID-19 Could Affect Census Numbers

WACO, Texas – April 1st means its Census Day – one of the most important days of the decade.

“It is the big push of trying to get everybody in our country to complete the census,” says Hector Sabido, a Waco Census Count Committee Member.

Currently there is a shelter-in-place through April 30th, which could have a huge impact on the numbers.

“We don’t have any field surveyers, which normally you would see field surveyors. But census nationally is hoping toward the latter part of the month. We could put surveyors in those tracks that are hard to count,” says Sabido.

Those hard-to-reach groups include people of color, the homeless population and college students.

“There’s a misconception with college students that their parents are taking the census for them. College students are asked to take it where they would be April 1st,” Sabido adds.

Completing the questionnaire determines the amount of representatives each state gets in Congress. In addition, it decides how much federal funding counties receive for infrastructure, education and health care programs.

The survey is done through mail, phone and their newest option – online. The link to complete the survey can be found HERE.