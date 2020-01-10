How to keep safe during this weekend’s severe weather

WOODWAY, Texas – With nasty weather surrounding Central Texas and a high threat of a tornado, there are steps everyone needs to take to ensure their own safety.

Woodway Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams thinks people need to think of what they could lose.

“You really need to plan for situations like this,” says Adams. “A lot of things people don’t think about is that, you know, we may lose power and medical devices, refrigeration, that sort of thing that runs on power – you need to have a plan in case we do lose power on what you’re gonna do.”

Police are advising people to stay inside and get away from windows if a tornado develops. In a house, you should get to the bottom floor or a basement or storm shelter if you have one.

Weather events like these are the perfect opportunity to create a crisis plan for the household.

“When you wanna plan is before the weather hits,” says Adams. “You always wanna be prepared and planning, especially with your family, checking on your neighbors and checking on the elderly individuals in our neighborhoods so, just, you’re always preparing for the event of bad weather.”

While it’s always a good idea to stay off the roads during severe weather, this is especially prevalent in areas with road work and construction. Places like Interstate 35 and downtown Waco become more troublesome to navigate during a storm.

“Of course, the best thing to do in a situation like this is to stay off the roads,” says Adams. “If you do find yourself out on the road during this thunderstorm, you wanna be looking for downed trees, downed power lines, objects blowing in the roadway, and just take your time. Slow down, have your headlights on and just be looking for those types of things.”

No matter what the weather brings, first responders will be ready to help in any situation.

“In the event of weather, we do make preparations here. The first responders, we’re gonna have more staff on,” says Adams. “We’ll be prepared to respond to any type of event, so we’re always preparing for this type of situation.”

You can follow all the weather updates on our website and on the FOX44 app.