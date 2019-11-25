How to safely dispose of leaves in your yard

WACO, Texas – Do you have a lot of fallen leaves in your yard? Here are some Earth-friendly tips on how to dispose of them.

• Put the leaves in your green yard waste wheeled cart for separate collection. The yard waste cart is collected every other week during “green weeks” on your trash day. Waco residents can request one or two green (yard waste) cart(s) at no extra charge. To request a cart go to waco-texas.com or call (254) 299-2612.

• Mowing – a light covering of leaves can be mowed, simply leaving the shredded leaves in place on the lawn.

• Mulching – a lawn mower with a bagging attachment provides a fast and easy way to shred and collect the leaves for composting and soil improvement in your flower beds.

• Compost your yard waste, including grass clippings and leaves.

• Soil Improvement – leaves may be collected and tilled directly into garden and flower bed soils.

Only rain should go into the storm drain because the drains lead to creeks, streams, the Brazos River or Lake Waco. Leaves and grass clippings do not belong in storm drains and should not be blown into the street.

Source: Waco Cable City Channel