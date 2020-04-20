How to talk to your children about COVID-19

Children have lots of questions under the most normal of circumstances. So it’s no surprise that they are drowning their parents with queries about COVID-19.

But how do you answer those questions without scaring or scarring the little ones? FOX44 Anchor Adam Hooper took that question to Dr. Lee Carter, a local psychologist at Cen-Tex Psychological Services.

He says it is important to get on your child’s level. “For example, if your child says to you, ‘I know we can’t go outside because of the coronavirus,’ you can acknowledge that and say yes and isn’t that kind of odd? That will prompt a response on her part,” Dr. Carter said.

Dr. Carter says there is no need to bring up topics that could cause alarm or anxiety for your child. “You can offer simple information such as some people may die from coronavirus, but some people also die from the flu … when she asks if she is going to die, you can say probably not.”

For more of Adam’s interview with Dr. Carter, be sure to click on the video above.