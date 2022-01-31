WACO, Texas – Are you looking for a job? Howmet Aerospace can help!

On Wednesdays in February, Howmet Aerospace’s Waco Operations will be hosting in-person job fairs for manufacturing production positions – ranging from entry level to experienced.

These events are open to everyone, and pre-registration is not required. Interviews will be conducted, and job offers will be made on the spot. Candidates should bring a current resume, and ensure they can access a personal email account.

The job fairs will take place at Howmet Aerospace Waco Operations, located at 8001 Imperial Drive, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. COVID safety protocols will be observed. They will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

If you are interested in a position, but unable to attend, you can email wacohr@howmet.com.

Source: Howmet Aerospace