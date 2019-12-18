Hubbard ISD cancels Thursday classes due to flu and strep

The Hubbard Independent School District reports Flu A & B, as well as strep, have affected its students and the surrounding area.

In the interest of student safety and well-being, the district will be canceling school on Thursday, December 19 in order to sanitize and disinfect the property and protect the health of its students, staff, and their families.

For secondary students taking 5th – 8th period exams, these students will have January 7th and 8th for review, with the final being taken on the 9th. Report cards will be issued on January 15th.

For elementary students, the awards program will be postponed until January 10th, and report cards will be sent home on this day.

Source: Hubbard ISD