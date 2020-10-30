Hubbard ISD reports COVID cases, football cancellation

Hubbard Independent School District has reported COVID cases among two staff members, resulting in a closure for a couple days.

Superintendent Tim Norman posted Friday morning that one positive case is a teacher and one an auxiliary employee at Hubbard Elementary School. No students were reported positive.

In an effort to eradicate the viruse exposure on the property, school is out Friday, and since Monday was already a staff development day, the goal will be for students on both campuses to return on Tuesday, November 3.

He noted that the secondary school was already out. There were over 20 cases in the secondary school but the remainder of the secondary students are cleared to go back Tuesday except for the football team that is now quarantined.

Superintendent Norman also posted this morning that he received news of a positive confirmation of COVID-19 in the football program.

Based on their safety response plan and protocols, they will be unable to play Saturday as scheduled.