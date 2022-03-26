The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found during the search for a man who disappeared more than eight months ago.

Matthew Halley was reported missing in July of 2021. Several searches for him have been conducted since then and nothing has been found until now.

Search teams made the discovery in the Flynn area. The remains will be tested so a positive match can be determined.

Those taking part include the following:

Chuck Fleeger

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

Leon County Emergency Management

Leon County Homeland Security

Search Dog Network

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Rangers

East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue

Bryan Fire Department

Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department

Washington County EMS

Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department

Travis County Search and Rescue

Jewett EMS

Flynn Volunteer Fire Department

American Red Cross

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis expressed his thanks for all of those involved in Saturday’s search.