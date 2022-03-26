The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found during the search for a man who disappeared more than eight months ago.
Matthew Halley was reported missing in July of 2021. Several searches for him have been conducted since then and nothing has been found until now.
Search teams made the discovery in the Flynn area. The remains will be tested so a positive match can be determined.
Those taking part include the following:
Chuck Fleeger
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Leon County Emergency Management
Leon County Homeland Security
Search Dog Network
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Rangers
East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue
Bryan Fire Department
Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department
Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department
Washington County EMS
Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department
Travis County Search and Rescue
Jewett EMS
Flynn Volunteer Fire Department
American Red Cross
Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis expressed his thanks for all of those involved in Saturday’s search.