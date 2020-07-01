Human remains found in Bell County during search for Vanessa Guillen

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas – Partial human remains were discovered off of FM-436 near the Leon River during the search for Vanessa Guillen.

“This was mishandled from the start, and we should never allow this to happen again,” says the family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam.

Army PFC. Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22nd, and investigators only started suspecting foul play was related to her disappearance recently after receiving a tip that led them to the body of Private Gregory Morales. Morales had been missing from Fort Hood since 2019.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. This is the hardest thing a mom will ever have to do,” says Kim Wedel, Morales’s mother.

Not long after, another tip led investigators to the Leon River in Bell County, where the remains were found after a week-long search.

It’s not confirmed, but it is believed that they found the remains of PFC. Guillen.

One suspect is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail, and another committed suicide when confronted by police on Wednesday morning.

“The suspect was located walking in the 4700 of E. Rancier Avenue. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect he produced a weapon and committed suicide by shooting himself.”

“I would love for the secretary to call this family, give his support, and give his commitment that he will make sure this will never happen again. That he will turn that base upside down,” says Khawam.

“I just truly hope that they help us get, help Vanessa, get the justice that she deserves because she didn’t deserve this. None of it,” says Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s sister.