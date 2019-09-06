Human Trafficking charges dropped in Vegas Buffet case

The McLennan County District Attorneys office has dropped the Human Trafficking charges against everyone involved in a raid at Waco’s Vegas Buffet last year.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Tom Needham told FOX44 News that after reviewing the statements from purported victims, they decided this was not a case of human trafficking.

Zhi “Jimmy” Lin and his wife Ya Li Yang were arrested during a raid at the restaurant on June 1st, 2018.

Almost two months later, law enforcement arrested a third person, forty-one-year-old Sheng Da Weng.

Just a few days later, food inspectors shut down Vegas Buffet on health code violations.

FOX44 News has reached out to the attorney for the defendants, but they have not responded at this time.