Humane Society hosts education and adoption event

WACO,Texas- The community is being encouraged to to adopt animals July 3rd, and keep all pets safe July 4th.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is hosting a community event on Friday, July 3, 2020 to educate the public about how to keep their pets safe during 4th of July fireworks.

The Humane Society is looking to adopt out as many animals as possible to make room for the stray animals that will come in over the holiday weekend.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets inside their homes during 4th of July weekend, turn on the TV or radio to mask the noise from fireworks, and give pets a safe place to hide so they will feel secure.

For those looking for a new furry family member, the adoption trailer will in the parking lot from 11am-4pm on July 3rd with lots of adoptable animals, including many who are currently in foster care and ready to find their forever homes.

There will be lots of baby kittens, as well as very sweet dogs to meet.

You can also go into the cat house to meet the wonderful adult cats, and any dogs can be brought out to meet you.

The shelter is open 11am-4pm on Friday, July 3rd at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco TX 76706, and will be closed on July 4th.

Remember that you must wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your visit.

The Humane Society encourages you to bring water to stay hydrated, and bring your dogs and your children to make sure you’re matched perfectly with your new pets!

You can see all of the available animals on their website www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org.