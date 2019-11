WACO, Texas- Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for your assistance.

In the next week, the Humane Society needs help filling the van with blankets, pet food/treats, collars, etc.

Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center has agreed to help FILL THE VAN!

The adoption van is at their shop and donations can be dropped off there while the shelter is closed.

You can bring donations to the Freddie Kish’s location from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 5300 Franklin Avenue in Waco!