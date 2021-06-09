Humane Society of Central Texas asking for donations to benefit zebra finches

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Central Texas)

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas had some different visitors arrive Tuesday, and are asking for help from the community.

The Humane Society received between ten to 15 zebra finches which were surrendered by their caregiver. The organization usually does not take birds, as they are mostly known for caring for dogs and cats, but they took on the challenge and asked the community to donate towards getting these friends their own cages.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas

