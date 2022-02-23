WACO, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Humane Society of Central Texas has announced Kandi Hillyer as the new Executive Director. She will assume this position on February 28.

Kandi brings seven years of experience – serving first as co-president of the Iowa’s Des Moines County Humane Society Board of Directors, and then as the shelter director. She also served as Director for a nationwide chain of healthcare clinics prior to this.

“I am honored to bring my love for animals and my knowledge of running all aspects of a shelter to Central Texas,” Hillyer said. “I look forward to helping the Humane Society of Central Texas expand its no-kill programs and further it’s impact in the local community.”

Hillyer was appointed director after an extensive nationwide search.

“We are excited to have Kandi leading our dedicated staff and volunteers as we pursue our mission to serve the animals and people of Central Texas,” said Christie Acosta, president, Humane Society Board of Directors. “In addition to her shelter management experience, she also brings fundraising, human resources and networking skills to the position, and we look forward to her using her skills and experience to continue the lifesaving programs of the HSCTX.”

Source: City of Waco