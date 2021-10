WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Humane Society needs your help.

The center tells FOX 44 News it is out of room for dogs. They say if there isn’t several adoptions of fosters, the center will have to start euthanizing dogs as new ones are brought in.

If you would like to help the Central Texas Humane Society, they are open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.