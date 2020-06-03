Humane Society of Central Texas in need of airline-approved crates

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is in need of six airline approved crates.

In order to help combat the overflow of animals in Central Texas shelters, the Humane Society has partnered with Dog is My Co-Pilot and the Idaho Humane Society.

Six dogs will be flown up north, where shelters are empty and loving homes are waiting for them.

Justice and five other dogs will be leaving on Saturday, June 6, but six airline approved crates are needed to send the dogs off to partners in Idaho.

The Humane Society is requesting donations for new or gently-used plastic dog crates that can hold 40-50 pound dogs. The crates are needed by noon Friday.

Crates can be dropped off at the Humane Society of Central Texas during business hours Monday through Saturday.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas