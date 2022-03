WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is in need of dog food for canines of all ages.

Any dog treats can also be accepted, although the organization says it has plenty of Milk-Bones. The Purina or Pedigree brands are preferred the most.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop them off between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.