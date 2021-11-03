Humane Society of Central Texas in need of nursing bottles for baby animals

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is in need of two-ounce nursing bottles for underage baby kittens.

The organization said on social media that they are completely out of these bottles.

If you are able to donate some, they can be found either at the local Tractor Supply, or on Amazon.com by searching “PetAg 2oz nursing bottles.”

They come in singles and multipacks – a single bottle is about $3, and a pack of twelve can be bought online for around $12.

The organization says any donation is much appreciated.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas