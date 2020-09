WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for your help.

The shelter is at capacity, and they need to get dogs out as quickly as possible. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog, you can head down to the Humane Society of Central Texas Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on how to adopt or foster a dog, you can click here.