Humane Society of Central Texas is searching for unicorns

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for unicorns – not the mythical horse – but rather rare families available to help out some of the shelter’s longest residents.

Rocky has been at the Humane Society of Central Texas for a long time.

“He’s been here on and off since March. He has been returned on three separate occasions. So he’s going through a lot,” says Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, the Operations Administrator at the Humane Society of Central Texas.

He’s desperately searching for his forever home.

“We really want to find the right home for him, but it can be a challenge for a dog like Rocky,” says Rivadeneira.

Rocky has been enrolled in the shelter’s new unicorn program. The program is designed to help dogs like him adjust to life in a home.

“A unicorn is someone who has no dogs, no cats, no kids and wants to make a really significant commitment to training a dog like Rocky. Dogs like Rocky may not do well in a home or with kids, so the only way that we can get the right training for a dog like Rocky is in the home because he’s an angel here at the shelter. But when he gets into the world, that’s when he starts to have some issues,” says Rivadeneira.

The shelter has six dogs currently enrolled in the unicorn program, and they are asking for anyone who wants to make a difference to volunteer.

“We are looking for you to make that commitment. For every single day, to come and work with our trainer for 30 minutes. Then our trainer goes home with you, and the dog and set you up for success with an awesome training program. You will be responsible for training this dog for six to eight weeks to make them more adoptable. Right now, Rocky doesn’t have a chance to get a home. This is his only way out,” says Rivadeneira.

Once the program is done, the dogs will go to their forever homes.

“If you’re so in love with this dog, we are happy to let you adopt! The whole time the dog is in the home with the unicorn family, we are going to be working on finding them a home so that they never have to come back to the shelter. Our goal is that by the end of the program, we have a home lined up for them and the trainer will go and work with that family as well – just to make sure everything is going well and they are settled in the home.”