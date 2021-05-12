Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas has issued a “Code Red.”

They posted on social media Wednesday that they have reached maximum capacity, and will have to euthanize dogs by the end of this week if enough animals are not out of the shelter.

The community is urged to drop by at 2032 Circle Road in Waco to adopt or foster. Adoptions are name-your-price, and fostering is completely free. Everything will be provided to foster an animal – including medical care.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas