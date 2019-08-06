Humane Society of Central Texas Leader leaving for Austin

The Humane Society of Central Texas is in need of a new leader. Don Bland announced Tuesday on Facebook that he is resigning to take a similar position in Austin.

It is bittersweet that I announce my resignation from the Humane Society of Central Texas to become the Chief of Animal Services for the largest No-Kill City in the Nation, Austin Texas.

I’m proud to have been a part of the community that worked together to get the City of Waco Animal Shelter to No-Kill Status, from the dismal 28% that it was all those years ago.

I want to thank all of the people that have supported me and this organization for the past 7 1/2 years. “ Don Bland

Just four months ago, the Humane Society backed down on plans to fire Bland. According to staff members at the time, the Humane Society’s board was disappointed with his fundraising efforts. Here is what Bland had to say at the time.

Bland tells FOX44 News that he has not worked out when his last day will be at the Humane Society.