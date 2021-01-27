Humane Society of Central Texas offering free adoptions of adult dogs this week

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions of all adult dogs this week to manage the huge number of animals coming into the Waco Animal Shelter.

There are 100 adult dogs at the shelter right now, and this number is increasing every day. The organization believes every Waco animal deserves a chance to live their best life so they are looking for Waco Animal Heroes to help all 100 dogs at the shelter to find homes as quickly as possible.

Adopters are required to have everyone from their household, as well as their own dogs, present at the meet and greet so pet matchmakers can be sure adopters are bringing home the best possible pet for their lifestyle and family.

If you find a stray animal, or you can no longer care for your animal, please do not bring the animal to the Waco Animal Shelter. Resources are available to help you keep the animal until you find its owner or until you find the animal a new home. Log onto www.wacoanimalguide.com to find lists of resources. You can also call HSCTX (254-754-1454) or Waco Pets Alive! (254-300-8575) for assistance.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Mondays, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas