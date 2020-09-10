Humane Society of Central Texas raising awareness of National Pet Memorial Day

WACO, Texas – This Sunday is National Pet Memorial Day, and the Humane Society of Central Texas wants to feature your pets on its Facebook page, in the Adoption Center and elsewhere.

If you donate $250 or more, the organization will create a special post on its page to honor your pet. $50 or more will have your pet featured in a special video the organization will show this Monday morning.

Any donation honoring your pet will have them featured scrolling on the display in the organization’s lobby.

Simply visit the donation page, select “I would like to dedicate this donation”, “In Memory Of” as the Tribute Type, and put your pet’s name in the “Tribute Name” field. The organization will reach out for pictures and text.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas