Humane Society of Central Texas reaches full capacity

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is full once again.

The organization has seen a high intake of animals over the last few days, which has been attributed to both the weather and strays looking for shelter.

The organization needs to make space for their new furry friends, and is asking the community to help by this weekend. They are open for adoptions, foster, rescue, or return to owner.

For more information, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454 or visit their Facebook page.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas

