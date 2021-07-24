Humane Society of Central Texas receives over $7k from Old Chicago Proceeds

WACO, Texas – Old Chicago Pizza in Waco has donated $7,289.14 to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

In a press release, Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira says the restaurant closed its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and did not re-open until last month. Old Chicago management asked their staff to choose a local nonprofit to receive proceeds from their re-opening, and they chose the Humane Society

of Central Texas.

The restaurant donated 100% of proceeds from all drink orders during their soft opening events, and

additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month they were

open.

The Humane Society will use the money to boost their Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and people together, especially during hard times. Rivadeneira says it’s a win-win for the community and for the shelter because it prevents people from going through the heartache of giving up their furry family member, and the shelter doesn’t fill up with pets.

“Historically, if a family were going through hard times and could not afford vet care for a sick or injured

pet, they would surrender the animal to the shelter. Can you imagine the emotional pain of not knowing

what happens to your sick or injured animal that you love, and you are surrendering him because you

want what’s best for him and you don’t feel like you can provide that? That’s devastating! We don’t

want any family to feel that way. We would rather keep the animal out of the shelter, pay a vet to treat

the animal, and send him home with the people who love him.”

The fund also helps families reclaim their animals from the shelter, helps people comply with

requirements from Animal Control to ensure their animals’ safety and well-being, provides dog owners

with professional training for pets with unusually challenging behaviors, and distributes pet food and

supplies to families in need. The goal of the fund is to keep pets and people together so the shelter can

serve as a last resort for animals that really need to be there.

If your business would like to hold a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Central Texas, or contribute to

the Community Cares Fund, contact the shelter at 254-754-1454.