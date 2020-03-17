Humane Society of Central Texas requesting foster homes for animals

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is urgently requesting foster homes to keep pets for up to six weeks.

The goal is to increase their foster base by 60 families in case the Waco Animal Shelter is forced to close to the public in response to the CORVID-19 pandemic.

As a foster home, you will provide the home, the food, and the love, and the shelter would take care of medical expenses for the animal. Some of the animals only need to be fostered for a few days while they await surgery, while others need more time to decompress from the stress of shelter life.

For every animal fostered, you save two lives – the life of the animal you foster, and the life of the one who now has space to come into the shelter.

If you want to be a Waco Animal Hero and foster a pet, you can contact Foster Coordinator Jenny at JennyL@hsctx.org or at 254-754-1454.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas