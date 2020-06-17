Humane Society of Central Texas sees low adoption numbers

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas experienced unprecedented low

adoption numbers during the month of May.

The Waco Animal Shelter has remained operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Humane Society conducting appointment-only curbside meet-and-greets for community members interested in adopting and fostering animals.

However, since the start of 2020 – and particularly during the pandemic – adoption numbers have decreased from 170 adoptions in January to 77 adoptions in May. This is opposite from what many other shelters in the country have seen – an increasing number of adoptions while people are quarantined at home, resulting in those animal shelters being nearly empty.



(Courtesy: Humane Society of Central Texas)

While the intake of stray animals and owner surrenders decreased at the Waco Animal Shelter during the pandemic, there are still 100 animals at the shelter and an additional 100 animals in

foster care in need of forever homes.

All of the animals available for adoption can be found at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and until 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas