Humane Society of Central Texas volunteer receives gift for her hard work

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is giving back to one of it’s volunteers.

One of the shelter’s most dedicated volunteers has made it her mission in life to make sure every dog gets out of its kennel every day – which means she does a lot of walking.

This volunteer walked the dogs so much her shoes started to fall apart – and once the other shelter workers noticed, they all pitched in to buy her a new pair.

Now with her new pair of shoes, she can continue walking the dogs at the shelter in style.

