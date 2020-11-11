Humane Society of Central Texas waives adoption fees on Veterans Day

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Humane Society closed up shop at the shelter early and headed to Lowe’s Home Improvement for a free adoption event.

The Waco Humane Society waived adoption fees today in honor of Veterans Day.

The shelter says they only have around 54 dogs in the shelter right now, which is a stark contrast to the 174 animals they had just last week.

They say they also understand the importance pets play in alleviating stress.

Five pups made it out into loving homes on Wednesday, and the shelter only had one intake. They would like to thank the community for working to increase adoption numbers and decrease intake numbers.